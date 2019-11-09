PM Modi holds telephonic conversation with Mauritius PM, accepts invitation to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephonic conversation with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, who accepted the invitation extended by Modi to visit India at his early convenience. Modi congratulated Jugnauth on his victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections in Mauritius and reiterated India's commitment to continue close and extensive cooperation between the two countries for mutual benefit, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Modi and expressed the desire to take forward this special relationship with India and further strengthen bilateral cooperation," the statement read. He also thanked the government of India for the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor as the Chief Guest at the Aapravasi Divas celebrations held recently.

"Jugnauth accepted the invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi to visit India at his early convenience," the statement concluded. Jugnauth's ruling Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) won more than half of parliamentary seats in parliamentary elections, securing him a five-year term, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

