International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Six dead, 36 fishermen missing after cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 15:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Six dead, 36 fishermen missing after cyclone Bulbul lashes Bangladesh
Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Bulbul lashed Bangladesh overnight, killing six people and leaving relatives in a desperate search for 36 missing fishermen, though prompt evacuations saved many lives and the worst was over, officials said on Sunday. Some 30 people were injured and around 6,000 homes were partially or fully damaged, authorities said.

Five of the six victims were killed by falling trees, including a 52-year old woman who had spent the night in a shelter. She returned home on Sunday and was killed when a tree crashed on her house. Another victim, a 60-year old fisherman, had refused to evacuate. Two fishing boats have not yet returned and relatives have been unable to contact the men on board, said Anwar Uddin, a local public representative in the southern Bhola district.

No major damage was immediately reported in camps in southeast Bangladesh where hundreds of thousands of refugees from neighboring Myanmar are living. Some 2 million people from all of Bangladesh's 13 coastal districts huddled in about 5,558 shelters on Saturday night. Outside, wind speeds rose to between 100 and 120 km per hour (62 to 75 mph) and some low-lying coastal areas were flooded.

Wind speeds have now come down to between 70 and 80 kph (43 to 50 mph), authorities said. "It may take a couple of days to get a normal situation," Enamur Rahman, a junior minister for disaster management and relief, told Reuters.

About 1,200 predominantly domestic tourists were stuck at the Saint Martin island in the Cox's Bazar district, Rahman said. "All of them will be rescued," he said.

The cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal can last from April to December. In 1999, a super-cyclone battered the coast of India's Odisha state for 30 hours, killing 10,000 people. India's eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha have received heavy rainfall since early Saturday and there were reports of hundreds of trees being uprooted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

Traffic advisory for Guru Nanak birth anniversary prog on Monday

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads on Monday which fall on the route of Nagar Kirtan procession as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. The Nagar...

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Sunday warned against undermining the transatlantic NATO security alliance, in Berlins strongest response to date to French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about the organization. Macron tol...

UK's Javid says opposition Labour would trigger economic crisis - BBC

British finance minister Sajid Javid said the opposition Labour Partys spending plans would trigger an economic crisis within months, citing a contested dossier published by his Conservative Party and refusing to give costs for his own fisc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019