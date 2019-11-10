International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:06 IST
REFILE-Murder of Indonesia palm oil activists shows growing threat, rights groups say
Image Credit: ANI

The murder of two Indonesian activists, which police say was ordered by a palm oil businessman, highlights the escalating violence and threats faced by environmentalists who challenge the industry, rights groups say.

Martua Parasian Siregar, 55, and Maraden Sianipar, 42, were found dead 10 days ago with multiple stab wounds near a palm plantation in the island of North Sumatra. Environmental campaigners and media watchdogs say the two men were former journalists who had got involved in a dispute between the palm oil company that operated the land and local residents.

Police said on Friday they had arrested the head of the Amelia palm oil company, who they identified only as "H" or "Harry", on suspicion of having paid several men about $3,000 to kill the two activists. "This strengthens our suspicion that human rights violations in palm oil companies are rampant," said Dana Prima Tarigan, who heads green group the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI), which had met with the men prior to the deaths.

"This is a threat to activists and journalists," he told Reuters. Police said the palm oil concession where the men's bodies were found was closed by the government in 2018 for illegally clearing hectares of forest area.

The two activists had been working with local farmers to gain control of the palm crop there, police said. "The motive of the incident revolves around a land conflict case," North Sumatra Police Chief Agus Andrianto told reporters, adding that four other suspects had been arrested in the case, with another three still at large.

"We highly believe that H instructed someone to get rid of the men ... or slaughter them when they came to the property," Andrianto said, adding that "H" had denied the allegations. Local media reports said "H" was businessman Wibharry "Harry" Padmoasmolo, who ran Amelia. Reuters was not able to immediately reach him for comment.

For civil society groups, the killings show that rights abuses in the $60-billion global palm oil trade remain widespread, with growing intimidation against those who investigate them. The murders come weeks after the death of WALHI environmental lawyer Golfrid Siregar in North Sumatra.

Although police have said his death was a road accident, rights groups say the circumstances were mysterious and have called for further investigation. Palm oil, the world's most widely used edible oil, is found in everything from margarine to biscuits and soaps but has faced growing scrutiny in recent years from critics who blame its production for forest loss, fires and worker exploitation.

Indonesia and Malaysia produce 85% of global palm oil. "Our palm oil industry was, and is, built upon the smeared blood and suffering of residents," Greenpeace campaigner Annisa Rahmawati said when asked about the two activists' murders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia.Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Garcia combined for the decisive p...

We respect Ayodhya verdict; Time to end politically motivated

With the Supreme Court settling the Ayodhya land dispute case, it was time to bring curtains down on such politically motivated issues and focus on uplifting millions in the country from hunger and poverty, prominent Muslim leader of Kerala...

Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report

Maltas armed forces have started cooperating with Libyas coastguard to turn back migrant boats heading into Maltas search and rescue zone, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a secret government deal. The government declined to comment d...

Iran announces discovery of massive oil field

Tehran, Nov 10 AFP Iran has discovered a massive new oil field, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday, a find that would boost its proven reserves by about a third in a rare piece of good news for an economy battered by US sanctions. In a sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019