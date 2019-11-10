International Development News
Development News Edition

10 killed, over 21 lakh evacuated as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Bangladesh: reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 20:09 IST
10 killed, over 21 lakh evacuated as Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Bangladesh: reports
Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people were killed as Cyclone Bulbul smashed into the low-lying areas of Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing in its wake torrential rains coupled with howling gales and ravaging the coastlines of West Bengal. The cyclone packed winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (kph) when it made a predawn landfall before weakening into a deep depression, forcing the authorities to evacuate over 21 lakh people from the low-lying areas.

Private TV channels quoting unofficial sources said the Cyclone Bulbul claimed 10 lives. However, the Disaster Management Ministry confirmed only eight deaths. "Eight people were killed as the cyclone hit our coastlines – most being victims of the collapse of houses and tree fall in six of the (southwestern) coastal districts," Disaster Management Ministry's Secretary Shah Kamal told PTI.

The cyclone has also damaged hundreds of houses, the officials said. The authorities have ordered a temporary ban on boat and ferry movements in internal riverine routes and coastal waters, besides closing air traffic operations near coastal airports for nearly 24 hours.

The health directorate's Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room confirmed the death of eight people on Sunday, bdnews24.com reported. Two people died after being crushed by trees upended during the storm in Khulna's Dighalia and Dacope Upazilas, while an elderly man died after a tree fell on his house in Patuakhali, the health officials said.

In similar incidents, a woman died after her house was rattled by strong winds in Madaripur Sadar Upazila, while an elderly woman died under a fallen tree in Barishal in the municipal town of Uzirpur, the report said, quoting a senior government official. An elderly woman died after falling sick in Barguna Sadar Upazila and a man died when a tree toppled by strong wind gusts landed on his house in Pirojpur's Nazirpur Upazila, the report said.

A young girl died after a tree was upended during the storm in Bagerhat's Rampal Ujolpur area, said the health directorate. At least 15 people were injured in different incidents at four coastal districts. Nine of them are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, the report said.

Bangladesh's Meteorological Department in a special bulletin on Sunday said the cyclone "weakened" and "started crossing" India's West Bengal and Bangladesh's southwestern Khulna coast. The met office on Saturday issued its highest "great signal numbers" 10 and 9 for the southwestern and southeastern coastlines, prompting authorities to launch a massive evacuation campaign. The met office on Sunday lowered the number to 3.

Disaster ministry secretary Kamal said they initially planned to evacuate 14 lakh people to 5,000 cyclone shelters, however by Saturday midnight, the figure rose to over 21 lakh. The cyclone, packing gusts of up to 130 kph, coincided with the moon phase or full moon, which inflates sea waters, raising fears of a catastrophe.

However, meteorologists said the damage was less than expected as its landfall came during the low tide early in the morning, instead of midnight when the Bangladesh coasts witness high tide. "Much of its intensity was lost largely by the time it reached Bangladesh after ravaging West Bengal coastlines," a met office spokesman said.

Bulbul slammed ashore near Sagar Island in West Bengal and approached the world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, which straddles the Bangladesh-India border. The government suspended weekend leave for government officials in 13 coastal districts on Saturday. The army troops were also called in to supplement the cyclone preparedness.

Authorities also suspended all activities in the country's seaports, including in Chattogram Port, which handles almost 80 percent of Bangladesh's exports and imports. According to US-based AccuWeather Inc, Bulbul strengthened from a deep depression into a tropical cyclone on Thursday morning, and by Friday afternoon had strengthened into a severe cyclone.

Bulbul was the equivalent of a Category 1 or 2 hurricane in the Atlantic, it said. Bangladesh's coastal areas are often hit by deadly cyclones, but the country has upgraded its capacity to deal with natural disasters, successfully reducing the number of casualties in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers' strike to continue as meeting to resolve tension with police fails

The lawyers strike would continue as a meeting, held on the orders of the Delhi High Court after the lawyers-cops clash, between the members of all district courts associations, representatives of Delhi police and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on...

BJP declines to form govt in Maha; Sena says will install our

The political crisis in Maharashtra deepened on Sunday with the BJP announcing that it would not form government in view of ally Shiv Senas stand to not join them, a move that puts onus on the Uddhav Thackeray- led party to muster requisite...

EXPLAINER-How did Bolivia end up in democratic crisis?

Bolivias President Evo Morales, Latin Americas longest standing leader, is facing the severest challenge since he took power in 2006, with weeks of protests and signs his support is waning after disputed elections last month.On Sunday, the ...

Take prompt action on SC's Ayodhya verdict, build temple as per Sompura's design: VHP to govt

The VHP on Sunday said the Centre should take swift action on the Supreme Court judgment paving the way for a Ram temple in Ayodhya and demanded the structure be built as per the design prepared by architect Chandrakant Sompura on its reque...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019