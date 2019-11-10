International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Israeli farmers lament the end of Jordan land deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 23:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 23:15 IST
UPDATE 2-Israeli farmers lament the end of Jordan land deal
Image Credit: Reuters

It has been a bitter harvest for some Israeli farmers on the border with Jordan. On Sunday, a 25-year-old deal between the two countries that has allowed them to cultivate land there formally expires. Under the deal, part of the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty, two territories straddling the border were recognized as under Jordanian sovereignty but with special provisions allowing Israeli farmers to work the land and visitors to tour the Isle of Peace park in the area.

But in 2018, Jordan said it did not want to continue the arrangement, in what was widely seen as a sign of increasingly strained diplomatic relations. King Abdullah formally declared on Sunday the end of the 25-year special regime, which most Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated Israeli "occupation" of Jordanian territory.

"I announce the end of the work in the special annex in the two areas Ghumar and Baqoura, in the peace treaty and impose our full sovereignty on every inch of them," the king said in a speech marking the start of a new parliamentary session, drawing applause from parliamentarians and officials. For the Israelis farming the land, the agreement's expiry is a sharp blow.

"It was like a punch to the face," said Eli Arazi, 74, a farmer whose kibbutz, or agricultural community, worked one of the land parcels that in Hebrew is called Naharayim and in Arabic, Baqoura. Naharayim, which means "two rivers" in Hebrew, straddles the confluence of the Yarmouk and Jordan rivers. Israelis trace private ownership rights thereto the 1920s, when the territory was part of British-mandated Palestine.

Arazi said his kibbutz, Ashdot Yaacov Meuhad, had been growing crops there for 70 years, including olives, bananas and avocados. In the 1994 peace treaty, Jordanian sovereignty over the area was confirmed, while Israelis retained private land ownership and special provisions that allow free travel.

Jordan will continue to respect the ownership rights of Israelis with property in Naharayim, according to Israeli and Jordanian officials. But without the special provisions, they will now face the hassle of normal border crossings, making their work much more difficult.

At the second land parcel, Tzofar, further south, the entire arrangement is now ended, though Israel's Foreign Ministry said: "The government of Jordan will allow Israeli farmers to harvest the crops that were planted before the annex expired."

'ONGOING ARGUMENTS'

Jordan is one of only two Arab states that has a peace accord with Israel, and the neighbours have a long history of close security ties. But the treaty is unpopular in Jordan where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread. The end of the land deal comes at a low point in Israeli-Jordanian relations, Israeli Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel told Reuters: "We are not on a honeymoon but rather in a period of ongoing arguments."

Amman was recently rattled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise during campaigning for a September election to annex the Jordan Valley. Over the past few years, the deadlock in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and disputes over a Jerusalem compound, sacred to both Muslims and Jews, have further weighed on relations.

Ariel said the Israeli government should have tried earlier to convince Jordan to extend the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Seamer Chahar posts best T20 figures in India's series win

India seamer Deepak Chahar took a hat-trick and posted the best bowling figures in Twenty20 internationals to guide the hosts to a series clinching 30-run win against Bangladesh in the third and final match at Nagpur on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer...

Bolivia AG orders investigation into members of electoral tribunal after OAS report

Bolivias attorney generals office said on Sunday that it had ordered an investigation into the members of the electoral tribunal after the Organization of American States OAS found serious irregularities in the Oct. 20 vote.President Evo Mo...

Bowlers won us the game, admits Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma credited his bowling unit for their stupendous show in the third and final T20 International against Bangladesh, saying the bowlers won the game and the series for the hosts here on Sunday. Pacer Deepak Chahar too...

UPDATE 4-Spain votes again, seeking end to political deadlock

Spain held its second parliamentary election this year on Sunday, with voters seen likely to deliver no clear winner, an even more fragmented parliament and a sizeable boost to the far right.Opinion polls ahead of the vote have shown no sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019