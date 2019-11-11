REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. SGT/6:00 a.m. GMT

Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he was resigning to ease violence that has gripped the South American nation since a disputed election, but he stoked fears of more unrest by saying he was the victim of a “coup” and faced arrest.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ Hong Kong police officer shoots protester as violence flares

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police opened fire and wounded at least one protester on Monday, witnesses and media reports said, a fresh escalation of violence as anti-government demonstrations enter their sixth month. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT-DIPLOMATS/ For U.S. diplomats, public impeachment hearings could be catharsis and maybe a circus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - On the first day of November, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent an internal email to thousands of State Department staff that began: “As champions of American diplomacy, we are in the truth-telling business.” USA-ELECTION-SEATTLE/

Amazon's $1.5 million political gambit backfires in Seattle City Council election SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle voters, in a rebuke to heavy corporate campaign spending by Amazon.com, have kept progressives firmly in control of their city council, reviving chances for a tax on big businesses that the tech giant helped fend off last year.

BUSINESS GOLDMAN-SACHS-APPLE/

Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak joined in the online debate over accusations of gender discrimination by the algorithm behind the iPhone maker’s credit card, fuelling scrutiny of the newly launched Apple Card.

SINGLES-DAY-ALIBABA-SALES/ Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $23 billion in first nine hours

HANGZHOU, China (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Inc on Monday said sales for its annual Singles’ Day shopping blitz hit 158.31 billion yuan ($22.63 billion) in its first nine hours, up 25% from 126.72 billion yuan at the same point last year. ENTERTAINMENT

BOXING-KSI/PAUL KSI defeats Paul in bout of YouTube boxers

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Olajide "KSI" Olatunji prevailed in a split decision over Logan Paul in a boxing bout between YouTube celebrities on Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. SPORTS

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Djokovic thrashes Berrettini, Thiem stuns Federer

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC/REPORT

Seattle beat Toronto to claim MLS title Seattle Sounders claimed their second MLS Cup in four years as three second-half goals gave the hosts a 3-1 win over Toronto FC in front of a capacity crowd at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GREECE-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese President visits Greece

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Greece and is expected to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 11 Nov 02:50 ET / 07:50 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT Impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump heads to new and more public phase

Americans face a spectacle they haven't seen in more than 20 years this week as the Democratic-led impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump enters a new and more public phase with televised hearings featuring diplomats who raised concerns over his dealings with Ukraine. 11 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRARTION/ASYLUM-WORKERS Companies sent letter opposing asylum work permit slowdown

A coalition of 15 companies are urging the withdraw of a Trump administration proposal to slow down the work permit approval process for asylum seekers. The proposed regulation is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to crack down on asylum seekers. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARCH (PIX) (TV) Far-right groups hold annual march in Warsaw on Poland's Independence Day

Far-right organisations hold an annual march through Warsaw to mark Poland's Independence Day. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

LEBANON-PROTESTS/HEZBOLLAH (TV) Lebanon's Hezbollah leader to give speech

The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement is set to give a televised speech. 11 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

EU-CLIMATE/EIB European Investment Bank head speaks ahead of key decision on fossil funding

The president of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer speaks at event in Luxembourg days before the bank's board is expected to decide on whether to stop funding fossil fuel projects. 11 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE SLOVENIA-PARAMILITARY/ (PIX) (TV)

Slovenia paramilitary group exercises near border with Croatia A group of uniformed volunteers called Stajerska Varda (Stajerska Guard) holds regular exercises near Slovenian border with Croatia to - as they say - raise awareness among Slovenians that they have to be prepared to defend themselves if needed. Over the past years the number of illegal migrants entering Slovenia from Croatia has risen and the leader of the Guard, Andrej Sisko, is playing on fears and the anti-immigrant sentiment among villagers living in border areas.

11 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LEBANON-PROTESTS/ECONOMY (PIX) (TV) Lebanon's central bank governor to hold news conference

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh is scheduled to hold a news conference to announce coming steps as the country's economic crisis deepens. 11 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT India releases industrial output data for Sept

India will release monthly industrial output data for September on Nov 11 around 5.30 pm (Indian standard time) 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/ Fed's Rosengren speaks in Oslo

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren speaks at conference at the Norwegian central bank in Oslo. 11 Nov 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

ROCHE-SWISS RESEARCH/ Roche highlights prospective drugs in Swiss research pipeline

Roche's pRED Swiss drug development organisation highlights cancer, neurology and ophthalmology drugs in its pipeline. 11 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH CALIFORNIA-THERAPY PIG/ (PIX) (TV)

World’s first airport therapy pig hogs the limelight at San Francisco airport LiLou the therapy pig, wearing her airline pilot hat, trots around the terminals of San Francisco airport to cheer up passengers and make air travel more enjoyable.

11 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

