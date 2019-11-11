International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong protests: Man in critical condition after being set ablaze

A man was set ablaze after he engaged in a heated argument with a group of pro-democracy demonstrators during the ongoing anti-government protest in Hong Kong on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:49 IST
Hong Kong protests: Man in critical condition after being set ablaze
A man extinguishes fire at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University during the ongoing anti-government protests on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

A man was set ablaze after he engaged in a heated argument with a group of pro-democracy demonstrators during the ongoing anti-government protest in Hong Kong on Monday. Graphic video of the incident posted on social media shows an unarmed man wearing a green t-shirt shouting expletives at protesters before saying "you're all not Chinese." He is then doused with a flammable liquid and set alight by a person present on the spot.

A Hong Kong police source told CNN they are investigating the incident which took place at the Ma On Shan subway station in the New Territories. The man is in hospital in a critical condition, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said. The incident occurred hours after two protesters sustained injuries after being shot at by a traffic police officer in Hong Kong on Monday morning.

Footage from the scene of the incident, which took place in Sai Wan Ho, show a traffic police officer firing a live round into the abdomen of another protester who was approaching him. Two more rounds were subsequently fired at another protester. Washington Post quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that live rounds were fired and that two protesters were injured outside the Sai Wan Ho MTR station and taken to Eastern Hospital for treatment.

The anti-government protests in the city escalated yesterday over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF jawan injured in C'garh after stepping on electric wire

A CRPF jawan was injured on Monday after coming in contact with a live wire during a combing operation in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada district, police said. The incident took place in the jungles of Arbe village under Aranpur police station are...

Gotabaya Rajapaksa: bringing smiles back to Sri Lanka

Dubai UAE Nov 11 ANIBusinessWire India Sri Lanka was once known as the land of smiles. Admittedly, over the last four years, one does not encounter many people smiling on the streets of this lush green island. It seems that there is a good ...

VP Naidu lauds JNU for special admission policy for women

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu has called for revamping the entire education system from pedagogy to research to make India a leading centre of knowledge and innovation.Delivering the 3rd Annual Convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehr...

U.S. aviation authority downgrades Malaysia's air safety rating - sources

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has downgraded Malaysias air safety rating, restricting the countrys airlines from adding flights to the United States, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Malaysia has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019