Hong Kong leader says violence has far exceeded calls for democracy
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Monday the violence that is roiling the former British colony has exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.
Lam was speaking hours after police shot a protester, a man was set alight and volleys of tear gas were fired at lunchtime in the heart of the financial center in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during months of unrest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
