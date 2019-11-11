International Development News
Development News Edition

China welcomes India-Pakistan initiative to open Kartarpur corridor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 16:15 IST
China welcomes India-Pakistan initiative to open Kartarpur corridor

China on Monday welcomed the opening of the landmark Kartarpur corridor and hoped that both India and Pakistan "can continue to show the goodwill" to resolve their differences through dialogue. The first batch of the Indian Sikh pilgrims entered Pakistan on Saturday through the historic corridor which was thrown open ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur. "We welcome such good interactions between India and Pakistan," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told the media here.

"Both countries are important in South Asia and peaceful coexistence between the two meets the fundamental interests of both and the common aspiration of the world," he said. "We hope the two sides can continue to show the goodwill moving in the same direction properly resolving the differences through dialogue and improving their relations and jointly safeguarding regional peace stability," he added.

The inauguration of the corridor comes in the midst of frayed ties between India and Pakistan following New Delhi's decision in August to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

New engine of ASEAN collaboration spearheaded by NE region: DoNER Minister

The Union Minister of State IC Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that India will soon achieve the target of 5 trillion USD economy ta...

Study finds way to make medical equipment infection-free

Researchers used nanoparticles to identify the presence of deadly microbes present on medical devices, like catheters, and make them infection-free. This study was conducted as an interdisciplinary collaboration between microbiologists, imm...

UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists promise to act fast to form government as far-right surges

Spains Socialist party pledged on Monday to act fast to form a government after its leader and acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez gambled on a repeat election that on Sunday night resulted in no clear winner but a surge for the far right. ...

Himalaya Drug Company launches Quista kidz, nutritional

The Himalaya Drug Company, a leading homegrown wellness brand, has announced the launch of Quista kidz, a nutritional supplement it said was formulated for children aged between three and ten years. It is fortified with 100 per cent milk p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019