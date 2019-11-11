International Development News
Development News Edition

Violence will only escalate 'tragedies', says Carrie Lam

Calling the incident of setting a man on fire as an "inhumane act", Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said that violence will not solve problems but will lead to more "tragedies".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:04 IST
Violence will only escalate 'tragedies', says Carrie Lam
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam. Image Credit: ANI

Calling the incident of setting a man on fire as an "inhumane act", Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Monday said that violence will not solve problems but will lead to more "tragedies". Monday is deemed as one of the worst days of the anti-government protests that have grappled the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong since June. At least 60 injuries were reported today including two gruesome incidents -- a student was shot with a live round and a man was set on fire. Lam condemned the widespread violence and termed the two incidents "very worrying", reported South China Morning Post.

The protests in the city escalated over the death of Chow Tsz-lok, a computer sciences student at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Chow had suffered a severe head injury in a parking garage close to the scene of protests. "Citizens are very worried about whether they can live in the city safely. The widespread violence must be strongly condemned by the whole of society. Everyone is frightened. I received several messages from friends and elderly parents," Lam told in a live press conference. "They ask, can they go out on the streets again, pick up their phones and say certain things?"

She also warned protesters that violence against innocent people won't help in achieving political demands. "Violence will not solve problems and will only lead to more violence. Escalated violence will only lead to more tragedies in society. I believe no one in Hong Kong wants to see these tragedies happen." The leader also urged everyone to stop their violent acts. Citing the chaos and violence, around 25 railway stations were closed down in Hong Kong.

Graphic video of the incident posted on social media shows that the unarmed man wearing a green t-shirt shouting expletives at protesters before saying "you're all not Chinese". He is then doused with a flammable liquid and set alight by a person present on the spot. A Hong Kong police source told CNN they are investigating the incident which took place at the Ma On Shan subway station in the New Territories. The man is in hospital in a critical condition, Hong Kong's Hospital Authority said.

Footage of another incident shows a traffic police officer firing a live round into the abdomen of another protester who was approaching him. Two more rounds were subsequently fired at another protester. Washington Post quoted a police spokesperson as confirming that live rounds were fired and that two protesters were injured outside the Sai Wan Ho MTR station and taken to Eastern Hospital for treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

After fanfare, new Zimbabwe banknotes fail to arrive

Heralded by Zimbabwes central bank and its President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the answer to an acute cash shortage that has hamstrung the countrys economy, new low-denomination banknotes were due to enter circulation on Monday.But by noon 1000...

UPDATE 2-Lebanon c.bank says bank deposits are safe, banks to review curbs

Lebanons central bank governor, seeking to shore up creaking confidence in the banking system amid the worst economic crisis in decades, said on Monday bank deposits are secure and it had the ability to preserve the stability of the Lebanes...

UPDATE 1-Brexit Party's Farage says will not challenge PM Johnson's Conservatives in 317 seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Monday that his party would not contest 317 Conservative Party seats in the Dec. 12 election but would contest nearly all other seats, a significant boost for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Farage sai...

Admissions 2020-21 Open at India's First Design University

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2019 PRNewswire -- Anant National University AnantU, Indias first Design University, located in the heritage city of Ahmedabad, is now accepting applications for the academic year 2020-21. The University offers D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019