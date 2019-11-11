UPDATE 1-Dutch state must repatriate children of Islamic State mothers, court rules

The Netherlands must actively help repatriate the children of women who joined the Islamic State in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.

The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in the Netherlands, the court said. Lawyers for 23 women who joined Islamic State from the Netherlands had asked a judge on Friday to order the state to repatriate them and their 56 young children from camps in Syria.

The women and children were living in "deplorable conditions" in the Al-Hol camp in Northern Syria, their lawyer had argued. Around 68,000 defeated fighters of Islamic State and their families are being held in the camp, according to the Red Cross. They were held under the custody of Syrian Kurdish forces after they took the jihadist group's last enclave.

According to figures from the Dutch intelligence agency, as of Oct. 1, there were 55 Islamic State militants who traveled from the Netherlands and at least 90 children with Dutch parents or parents who had lived for a considerable time in the Netherlands, in Northern Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)