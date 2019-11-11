Mexico's president calls events in Bolivia "regrettable"
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday described the weekend's events in Bolivia as "regrettable" and said his foreign minister would give the government's position on the situation in the South American country shortly.
Lopez Obrador was speaking to reporters at a regular government news conference after Evo Morales, Bolivia's president since 2006, resigned under pressure from anger over his disputed re-election last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
