Israeli gunfire kills a West Bank Palestinian- medics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 19:29 IST
Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said. They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp, near Hebron city. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in the protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering violence since U.S.-brokered peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.

