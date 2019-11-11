International Development News
Development News Edition

Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:34 IST
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Image Credit: Pixabay

A Dutch court has ordered Facebook to remove advertisements that misuse the likeness of a local celebrity to promote fraudulent Bitcoin-related investments. Dutch billionaire tycoon John de Mol sued Facebook, saying it had failed to respond to repeated requests to pull advertisements that misused his and other local celebrities' likenesses and led to investors losing $1.7 million euros.

His suit also demanded that the company take measures to prevent the issue recurring and that it hand over information to him on the scammers behind the advertisements. The court ordered Facebook to pull the offending ads or be fined up to 1.1 million euros ($1.2 million).

"Facebook's arguments that it is just a neutral funnel for information, and therefore cannot be obligated to act, is not acceptable," the court said in a summary judgment. "The company plays too active a role with respect to advertisements, which form its primary business model, to argue that."

The court noted that Facebook has a pricing policy for ads and also has policies that determine which advertisements are or aren't published on its properties. Facebook, which argued in court that it had already removed the offending ads, said it had just received the ruling and was considering "all legal actions including an appeal."

"Importantly, this ruling does not change our commitment to fighting these types of ads," the company said in a statement. "We cannot stress enough that these types of ads have absolutely no place on Facebook, and we remove them when we find them." De Mol said he hoped that "this verdict prompts Facebook to take measures as soon as possible, so that innocent people can't be defrauded by those fake Bitcoin advertisements anymore".

He noted that the ruling also instructed Facebook to hand over information it may have about the identity of the people behind the false ads. De Mol is a media mogul best known for creating or popularising reality TV formulas including "Big Brother", "Deal or No Deal" and "The Voice".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

25 acres land allotted for 'monkey rescue centre' in Mathura

The Mathura district administration has decided to set up a monkey rescue centre here to overcome the pestering simian menace in the religious tourism belt of Mathura-Vrindavan, an official said. In Chaumuhan block, 25 acres of land has bee...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Trump, Hong Kong dampen mood

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. Hopes of...

Sports News Roundup: Jokic, Nuggets to top Wolves; Canada's Davis Cup team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, ...

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019