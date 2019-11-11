Pakistan lies exposed, thousands pray at Hazratbal shrine on Milad-un-Nabi

Another malicious attempt of Pakistan to spread disinformation that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have sealed roads for the shrine on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi proved a damp squib after a video emerged showing thousands of devotees praying at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on the occasion. Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday made a false claim that all roads leading to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and other holy shrines and mosques in Jammu and Kashmir were sealed to stop any procession on this auspicious occasion.

In the video, locals were seen in the premises of the shrine and taking part in the prayer with great devotion. They celebrated the birthday of Prophet Mohammad with great fervour. Pakistan, which has been left unheard by the international community following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre, is making hapless efforts to malign the image of India.

After the world community has categorically told Pakistan that abrogation of Article 370 A is an internal matter of India, the nation is now using false claims against India to attract the world attention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)