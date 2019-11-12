U.S. condemns latest Hong Kong violence, urges both sides to de-escalate
The United States on Monday condemned "unjustified use of deadly force" in the latest Hong Kong violence and urged police and civilians alike to de-escalate the situation, a senior Trump administration official said.
The U.S. statement came after Hong Kong police shot and critically wounded a protester and a man was set on fire in violence that prompted leader Carrie Lam to denounce "enemies of the people."
"Hong Kong police and civilians alike have a responsibility to de-escalate and avoid violent confrontations," the U.S. administration official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, after a weekend of stepped-up clashes in pro-democracy protests across the Chinese-ruled territory, a former British colony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
