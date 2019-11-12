Former U.S. President Carter hospitalized in Atlanta for bleeding on the brain
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement.
Carter, 95, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981.
