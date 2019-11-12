International Development News
Development News Edition

Mobile theatres to screen child slavery film in rural India

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 13:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 13:18 IST
Mobile theatres to screen child slavery film in rural India

By Roli Srivastava MUMBAI, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A film about a boy trafficked to work in a carpet factory is to be screened in remote Indian villages to raise awareness about child slavery among families often targeted by human traffickers.

Due to be released on Thursday, "Jhalki" tracks a nine-year-old girl's struggle to find her younger brother after their parents unwittingly sell him to a trafficker. "We want to reach a large number of people to create awareness about child labour," Brahmanand Siingh, director of "Jhalki" told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The film was inspired by the Indian campaigner against child trafficking and Nobel peace laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Siingh said on Tuesday. Figures released by India's National Crime Records Bureau last month showed that about 3,000 human trafficking cases were reported in 2017, a drop of about 60% from more than 8,000 recorded in the previous year.

Traffickers target people in rural villages – largely poor, women and children – luring them to cities with the promise of good jobs but then selling them into modern day slavery. Picture Time, a startup that screens films in villages using inflatable, air-conditioned theatres with high quality sound, will take "Jhalki" to rural India and charge 50 rupees ($0.7) per ticket.

"The reach of Picture Time goes right down to interiors where there are no theatres. We can show the film, create awareness," Siingh said. Campaigners at Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation will also screen the film in villages where they work to alert residents to traffickers targeting their area.

India's multiple film industries churn out thousands of films every year, yet it has the lowest number of cinema screens per capita in the world after China, the United States and Britain, consultancy KPMG said in a report this year. Some of the poorer states of India such as Chattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand, record the highest numbers of children trafficked for sex or work but have few cinema theatres.

Sushil Chaudhary, Picture Time's founder, said they screened "Padman", a film on menstrual hygiene, and "Toilet-A Love Story" about open defecation, in villages in the last couple of years. "Jhalki is an important film. It should go places," Chaudhary said.

($1 = 71.3500 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi greets everyone on occasion of 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Jis dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious so...

Govt within its rights to hold spectrum auction, but older telcos unlikely to bid: COAI

The government is well within its rights to hold spectrum auction in the current financial year if it so desires, but old operators, reeling under the impact of SC ruling on statutory dues, are unlikely to participate, industry body COAI sa...

Cambodian opposition veteran meets Malaysian MPs in democracy push

Cambodias self-exiled opposition veteran Sam Rainsy met Malaysian lawmakers on Tuesday in a push to rally support in Southeast Asia against authoritarian ruler Hun Sen just as the European Union considers withdrawing trade preferences.In a ...

Bhubaneswar: OTDC celebrates Boita Bandan Utsav with orphans, senior citizens

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation OTDC on Tuesday celebrated Boita Bandan Utsav or the Boat Festival with senior citizens and orphan students of Ramkrishna Mission School at Pant Bhavan here. Boita Bandan denotes sailing the boats in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019