International Development News
Development News Edition

51 children, three teachers hurt in chemical attack on kindergarten in China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:09 IST
51 children, three teachers hurt in chemical attack on kindergarten in China

At least 54 persons, including 51 children, sustained burn injuries after a disgruntled man broke into a kindergarten and sprayed a corrosive chemical on students in southwest China's Yunnan province, authorities said on Tuesday, in one of the deadliest attacks on schools in the country. The incident took place on Monday in the city of Kaiyuan, when the 23-year-old man, surnamed Kong, climbed into the kindergarten and sprayed caustic soda (sodium hydroxide), state-run Xinhua news agency quoted authorities of the city.

Fifty-one children and three teachers sustained burn injuries and were sent to the Kaiyuan People's Hospital and the PLA 926 Hospital for treatment, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post quoted the Kaiyuan Municipal Government as saying. The condition of two children was stated to be serious, the report said.

At about 3.35 pm (local time) the man climbed into the Dongcheng Kindergarten and sprayed sodium hydroxide on children, it said. He was detained about 40 minutes after the attack, police said.

Initial inquiries indicated that the man was acting out of "revenge at society", but the investigation was continuing, the report said. Sodium hydroxide also known as caustic soda has a highly caustic base and alkali that decomposes proteins at ordinary ambient temperatures and may cause severe chemical burns. It is highly soluble in water, readily absorbs moisture and carbon dioxide from the air.

Attacks by, what police generally label as, disgruntled people in China targeting especially kindergartens as well as civilians in public places to vent their anger have become common in recent years. This attack was the worst in recent years as most of the attacks in the past were carried out using knives.

In September, eight students of a primary school in China's Enshi city were killed and two others injured in a brutal knife attack carried out by an ex-convict. The attack took place on Chaoyangpo grade school in Baiyangping, Enshi, Hubei province.

In May, 13 people were injured, two of them critically when a car driven by a disgruntled man ploughed through pedestrians in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bhima Koregaon case: Court rejects Gautam Navlakha's plea seeking exemption from arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, could be arrested anytime as a city court here on Tuesday rejected his application seeking three more days exemption from arrest. The court has already rejected his antic...

Shiv Sena moves SC over Maha Guv's decision not to give time for forming govt

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a plea in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyaris decision not to extend the time given to it to prove its ability to form the government in the s...

Quarter of German firms in China planning to leave: survey

Nearly a quarter of German companies operating in China are planning to relocate all or part of their business out of the country, according to a study released Tuesday with many blaming rising costs. The German Chamber of Commerces annual ...

True followers of Guru Nanak Dev work for welfare, live in harmony: President

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, attended the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today November 12, 2019 at Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Punjab.Speaking on the occasion, the President greeted all fell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019