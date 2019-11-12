International Development News
Germany holds IS suspects over alleged attack plot

  Frankfurt
  Updated: 12-11-2019 19:02 IST
  Created: 12-11-2019 18:48 IST
German prosecutors said Tuesday that three suspected Islamic State group jihadists have been arrested for allegedly planning an attack. The three men are accused of "preparing to commit a religiously-motivated crime in the Rhine-Main region using explosives or firearms to kill as many people... as possible," Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement.

A 24-year-old German citizen of Macedonian origin is believed to be the main suspect, prosecutors said. He had allegedly procured "basic components for manufacturing explosives" and looked online to secure firearms.

The other two men arrested are Turkish nationals. All three have previously identified themselves to others as members of the Islamic State group, prosecutors said.

The trio was rounded up after a search of three apartments. Germany has been on alert following several jihadist attacks in recent years claimed by IS.

The most deadly was committed in 2016 by a 23-year-old Tunisian who killed 12 people when he stole a truck and plowed it through a Berlin Christmas market.

