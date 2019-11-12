Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid arrives in Nepal on four-day visit

Bangladesh President Mohammad Abdul Hamid arrived here on a four-day goodwill visit on the invitation of his counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari, an official statement said. Hamid was received by Bhandari on his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

"During the visit, President Hamid will meet his Nepalese counterpart at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Kathmandu, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli," a statement issued by the Nepal Foreign Ministry said. "Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar and other senior political leaders will also call on the President of Bangladesh during the visit," the statement added.

During his four-day visit, which ends on November 15, President Hamid will also visit Pokhara and the historical, archaeological and cultural sites in the Kathmandu Valley.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)