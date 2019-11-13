International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Thousands of Islamic State detainees in Syria a 'ticking time-bomb' -State Dept official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 01:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 01:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Thousands of Islamic State detainees in Syria a 'ticking time-bomb' -State Dept official
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Around 10,000 Islamic State detainees and their families in nearby camps in northeastern Syria present a big security risk, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, even though the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurdish militia was fully capable of keeping them secure.

"It's not a particularly secure situation," the official told reporters in a conference call. "It's a ticking time bomb to simply have the better part of 10,000 detainees, many of them foreign fighters," he said, and repeated Washington's stance that they should be repatriated to their countries. Islamic State has lost almost all of its territory in Iraq and Syria. Its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid last month. World leaders welcomed his death, but they and security experts warned that the group, which carried out atrocities against religious minorities and horrified most Muslims, remained a security threat in Syria and beyond.

Allies have been worried that Islamic State militants could escape as a result of Turkey's assault against Syrian Kurdish militia who have been holding thousands of the group's fighters and tens of thousands of their family members. "We are very confident about the ability of SDF to secure all of the detention facilities that they are holding people in and to manage al-Hol camp, but again, we don't want to put any of this under any risk for any kind of humanitarian, counter-terrorism and other reasons," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns prep for Fitzpatrick and streaking Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick made no secret that he wanted out of Miami. He got his wish before Week 3 and was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick in 2020. So far, Fitzpatrick has been well worth a No. 1, as hes collected five in...

Reports: Ravens sign veteran DT Ellis, cut CB Jones

The Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to their defense Tuesday, signing veteran free-agent defensive tackle Justin Ellis, while cutting cornerbackpunt returner Cyrus Jones and placing defensive lineman Daylon Mack on injured reserve, a...

Lebanon's Aoun calls on protesters to go home, warns of catastrophe

Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on protesters to go home, saying their demands had been heard, and warned of a catastrophe if they stay in the streets.In a televised interview, Aoun also urged the Lebanese not to rush to the banks to ...

UP: 99 arrested, 65 cases registered for objectionable posts on social media post-Ayodhya verdict

Ninety-nine persons have been arrested while 65 cases have been registered till November 12 for objectionable posts on social media post-Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya issue. Office of the Director-General of Police DGP Uttar Pradesh also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019