International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Islamic State detainees in Syria a 'ticking time-bomb' -State Dept official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Damascus
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 02:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 02:38 IST
UPDATE 2-Islamic State detainees in Syria a 'ticking time-bomb' -State Dept official
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Some 10,000 Islamic State detainees held in prisons in northeastern Syria present a major security risk, a senior State Department official said on Tuesday, urging countries to take back their citizens who joined the group and were detained. "It's a ticking time bomb to simply have the better part of 10,000 detainees, many of them foreign fighters," the official, told reporters in a conference call.

Islamic State has lost almost all of its territory in Iraq and Syria. Its former leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. raid last month but it remains security threat in Syria and beyond. Allies have been worried that Islamic State militants could escape as a result of Turkey's assault against Syrian Kurdish militia fighters who have been holding thousands of the group's fighters and tens of thousands of their family members.

The official said little progress was made on the repatriation of Islamic State detainees, with only some taken back by some Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries. "Given that there are hundreds of people being held from Europe, we are very troubled by this and it's a major issue of diplomatic discussion," the official said.

The United States will hold a meeting of foreign ministers from the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Washington on Thursday to discuss the next step on how to recalibrate the fight against the jihadi hardline group. The issue of how to handle Islamic State detainees is likely to take the center stage.

Trump cleared the way for a long-threatened Turkish incursion into northeastern Syria on Oct. 9 against Kurdish forces who had been America's top allies in the battle against Islamic State since 2014. The official said the United States was confident that in the meantime, Syrian Kurdish militia can keep the detainees secure but does not want to take any risks by having a such a large group of militants in one place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

Hiroshi Matano appointed as Executive Vice President of MIGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Isotropic Systems Completes Bi-Directional Over-the-Air Satellite Tests

Isotropic Systems announced today that it has completed a key milestone in its development path towards a new generation of multi-beam, high performance and low-cost satellite ground terminals. The UK-based company demonstrated bi-directio...

UPDATE 2-Musk says Tesla's first European production plant will be in Berlin

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric-car maker is going to build a new vehicle factory as well as an engineering and design center in the German capital, Berlin.He said in an awards ceremony in Germany th...

'Dreamers,' Democrats rally behind DACA as U.S. top court mulls program's fate

Immigrants known as Dreamers and senior Democrats rallied behind the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program on Tuesday as the U.S. Supreme Court considered whether to let President Donald Trump end it.Hundreds of demonstra...

Paris protest disrupts Polanski film debut over rape accusations

Protesters disrupted the first screening in France of Roman Polanskis new film on Tuesday, following the publication of a new rape accusation against the French-Polish director. A group of about 40 activists blocked the screening of the Fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019