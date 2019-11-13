International Development News
Arctic blizzard hitting US expected to break weather records with abnormally early snow

A surge of frigid air from the Arctic barreling across the eastern half of the United States, unleashing snow from parts of the Midwest to the central Appalachians and interior Northeast, is expected to break records of low temperatures more typical for January than November across the country.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A surge of frigid air from the Arctic barreling across the eastern half of the United States, unleashing snow from parts of the Midwest to the central Appalachians and interior Northeast, is expected to break records of low temperatures more typical for January than November across the country. About 70 per cent of the US population is expected to see temperatures at or below freezing by Wednesday morning, and hundreds of records are expected to fall with temperatures generally 20 to 40 degrees below normal, CNN reported.

The sweeping cold winds have moved millions of people as far south as Texas at risk for snow and ice. In addition, travel could be tricky especially in 15 states from Texas to New England, where snow and ice could accumulate. Elsewhere, parts of the Deep South are under freeze watches, warnings or advisories, including South Texas and the Florida Panhandle.

Snow has fallen over the past days from the Midwest into the Northeast, with more on the way. Even Gatlinburg in eastern Tennessee received at least one inch of snow by early Tuesday (local time). In the Northeast, cities including New York, Philadelphia and Washington started out with rain but could end the day with snow.

Meanwhile, over 1,200 flights have been cancelled at Chicago's O'Hare airport in the wake of the abnormal weather conditions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

