International Development News
Development News Edition

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:31 IST
Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery
Image Credit: Pixabay

The world's economic model has "broken down" as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation and modern slavery, according to a leading labor rights campaigner.

Too many companies are failing to take responsibility for workers in their supply chains, while governments must do more to hold firms to account on labor rights, said Sharan Burrow, head of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC). About two billion people - more than 60% of the world's workforce - are in informal work, leaving them vulnerable to being underpaid, overworked and treated like slaves, she said.

And the rise of digital platforms from food to taxi apps where workers lack proper contracts and social protections means that key rights such as a living wage, trade unionization, and fair working conditions are under growing threat, Burrow added. "The world's employment framework has broken down ... we need a new social contract to clean up forced labor," said Burrow, the ITUC general secretary and a speaker at the Thomson Reuters Foundation's annual Trust Conference on Wednesday.

"If you don't have the rule of law, from corporate or responsible business conduct to government regulation ... nobody is going to be in a position to look towards a secure future." The ITUC, which has more than 207 million members, says it is the world's leading body fighting for the rights of workers.

About 25 million people are estimated to be victims of forced labor, and companies are facing rising consumer pressure to clean up their supply chains with the issue in the spotlight since the United Nations set a target of ending slavery by 2030. Burrow called upon businesses to do more to identify the risk of exploitation and slavery in their operations and provide workers with avenues to report abuse without fear of reprisals and urged governments to ensure labor rights are respected.

She pointed to Qatar - which relies on about 2 million migrant workers for the bulk of its workforce - as a positive example of how pressure from labor rights groups over what they described as modern slavery could lead to broad labor reforms. Doha last month announced a new minimum wage law and steps to end the "kafala" sponsorship system, which binds workers to one employer and has been criticized as abusive.

Yet the global outlook for workers' rights is concerning, Burrow said, citing recent ITUC research that showed workers had no or restricted access to justice in 72% of countries and found a spike in the number of nations blocking trade unionization. "For workers, the struggle continues for fundamental rights, a minimum living wage, the right to bargain collectively, and the guarantee of a safe workplace," she said.

"Every business ... and government must be held to account."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pacers make run in 3rd to roll by Thunder

T.J. Warren scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers took advantage of a dominant third quarter to cruise to a 111-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Warren shot 10 of 14 from the field and Indiana made 71 p...

FOREX-Kiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat

The New Zealand dollar soared 1 on Wednesday after the countrys central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold, while most other currencies trod water. Its flying. Massive surprise, said Imre Speizer, head of New Zealand strategy at ...

Golf-Reed won't dial down the passion at Presidents Cup

Patrick Reeds fiery, competitive spirit has ruffled feathers in the past but the golfer nicknamed Captain America says he has no plans to dial down the intensity when he tees off for the United States at next months Presidents Cup.The last ...

'Friends' reunion special could be headed for HBO Max - Hollywood media

Could Friends be getting back together, if only for a one night stand The Hollywood Reporter and Variety on Tuesday reported that preliminary talks were underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature all six Friends actors an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019