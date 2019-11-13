International Development News
Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaza ministry
The home of Islamic jihad commander Baha Abu Al Ata in Gaza city after airstrike Image Credit: ANI

Two Palestinians were killed in new Israeli air and missile strikes on Gaza early Wednesday, the territory's health ministry said, taking the death toll from a two-day flare-up to 12.

Israel launched deadly strikes against commanders of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad early Tuesday triggering a wave of tit-for-tat rocket salvoes and airstrikes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

