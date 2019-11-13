International Development News
Development News Edition

Stabilise IT infrastructure, reduce multiple compliances for successful GST in India: experts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:27 IST
Stabilise IT infrastructure, reduce multiple compliances for successful GST in India: experts

India should stabilise information technology infrastructure and consider reduction in multiple compliances under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ensure long-term successful implementation of the indirect tax regime, say several experts here. Highlighting the now-abolished GST regime in Malaysia and the nearly 25-year-old continued implementation of the indirect tax in Singapore, they said India should now move towards further simplification of GST and timely issuance of clarifications considering the varied advance rulings.

Nirmal Singh, partner-GST at Nangia Andersen LLP, said policy makers have been engaged with stakeholders to iron out any impediment and are taking necessary steps to ensure smooth implementation and transition to GST. “However, India should work towards stabilising IT infrastructure for GST compliances and also there should not be frequent amendments in GST laws besides effective and careful implementation of anti-profiteering law," he suggested.

Citing the example of other countries, Singh said some of the reasons debated for abolition of GST in Malaysia were rising living costs, inflation and the perception of being not consumer/business friendly. “As opposed to this, India has been able to manage these aspects,” he said.

According to Lau Zheng Zhou, research manager at the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs (IDEAS), Malaysia started GST effective from April 1, 2015 with the standard rate of 6 per cent. However, GST was perceived to be broadly unpopular with the general public and had partly caused the defeat of the then government in the May 9, 2018 general elections.

“As promised in the election manifesto by the new governing coalition Pakatan Harapan, the GST was zero-rated on June 1, 2018 and subsequently replaced with sales and service tax (SST) starting September 1, 2018,” he said. Referring to GST in Malaysia and Singapore, Lau highlighted the rebate system in Singapore to cushion the blow.

Asked what lessons could India draw from Singapore and Malaysia, he said compared to Malaysia, Singapore selected a low rate of GST to start off with, and a rebate system was also employed to soften the blow of the GST, which benefited lower income groups on an annual income of less than SGD 30,000. Lau said the collection system is also facilitated by advanced information technology to help in the accounting of taxes.

According to Suresh Varanasi, partner at law firm AZB & Partners, India stands in a far better position in terms of implementation of the GST laws as compared to Malaysia. “However, India should continue to simplify the technical processes/procedures relating to filing of returns and obtaining refunds to enhance the ease of doing business in India,” he said.

Varanasi said India should focus on rendering the process and procedures easier for the taxpayers and introduce greater stability in the GST laws in order to safeguard itself from a situation like Malaysia. He said the unique structure of Indian GST laws would contribute significantly to the total revenue of India in the long term and would also enhance ease of doing business.

According to Gunjan Mishra, partner at law firm L&L Partners, for successful implementation of the GST, it becomes imperative that the GST rate is revenue neutral, and the legislation contain features to safeguard against undue increase in consumer price. “Additional measures such as hassle free administrative and procedural mechanism leading to reduction in compliance burden for businesses play a vital role in smooth transition to GST regime,” she said.

Besides reduction in compliance burden, Mishra said, India must take measures to reduce tax cascading on account of specific exclusions and aberrations in the system. It should also streamline refund mechanism to reduce delays in refund claims, moderate unjustified price increases on account of GST and continue to address sectoral issues to make GST efficient and effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Johnson shouted at during visit to flood-hit area

Two onlookers shouted at Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he observed relief efforts in a flood-hit district of northern England on Wednesday, several days after the worst of the flooding. You took your time, Boris, one person tol...

UPDATE 2-Alibaba poised to launch record-breaking $13.4 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group is poised to launch a Hong Kong share sale expected to raise up to 13.4 billion as soon as Thursday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions. The deal - which would be the worlds big...

UPDATE 2-Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venices mayor called the city a disaster zone on Wednesday after the second highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight, flooding its historic basilica and leaving many squares and alleyways deep under water. A local man from Pell...

Sikhs 3rd most targeted religious group in US after Jews, Muslims: FBI report

Around 60 incidents of hate crimes against Sikhs were reported to the FBI in 2018, making the community the third most commonly targeted religious group after Jews and Muslims in the US, according to an annual report released by the bureau....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019