India bags first position at BRICS Young Scientist forum

India has received the first prize at BRICS Young Scientist forum's conclave in Brazil.The fourth conclave was held in Brazil from 6- 8 November. Ravi Prakash, who is a PhD scholar from Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Dairy Research Institute, has bagged the first position for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers.

South Africa hosted the third Conclave during June 2018 in Durban. (ANI)

