International Development News
Development News Edition

India bags first position at BRICS Young Scientist forum

India has received the first prize at BRICS Young Scientist forum's conclave in Brazil.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:40 IST
India bags first position at BRICS Young Scientist forum
Ravi Prakash, who is a PhD scholar from Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Dairy Research Institute bagged the first position at BRICS YSF. Image Credit: ANI

India has received the first prize at BRICS Young Scientist forum's conclave in Brazil.The fourth conclave was held in Brazil from 6- 8 November. Ravi Prakash, who is a PhD scholar from Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Dairy Research Institute, has bagged the first position for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers.

"India won 1st prize of #BRICS -Young scientist forum's conclave during 6-8 Nov 2019 in Brazil. Mr. Ravi Prakash, a PhD scholar of ICAR-NDRI, Bangalore, received prize for inventing an affordable indigenously designed milk chilling unit for small to marginal rural dairy farmers," tweeted External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. The first BRICS Young Scientist Conclave hosted by India in September 2016. The Second forum was hosted by China in Hangzhou in July 2017.

South Africa hosted the third Conclave during June 2018 in Durban. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Future Group and Dole Packaged Foods announces distribution

Future Group and Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide, a global player in fresh and packaged fruit-based and vegetable products, on Wednesday announced a distribution partnership to expand the latters presence in the country. Under the agreement, ...

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in October

U.S. consumer prices rebounded more than expected in October and underlying inflation picked up, which together with abating trade tensions and fears of a recession, support the Federal Reserves signal for no further interest rate cuts in t...

Focus on people as well as profit, business leaders told

Consumers have the power to make companies behave better and look beyond the bottom line, business leaders and activists said on Wednesday, urging a race for the top on social responsibility.Companies need to join a growing global push for ...

Rising U.S. losses from powerful hurricanes flag need for better protection

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Only a few U.S. states are taking significant steps to reduce hurricane risks, as a study this week showed the most damaging storms are now three times as frequent as a cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019