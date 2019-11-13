South African Airways says strike endangers future of airline

South Africa's struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday that a proposed strike by labor unions would endanger the future of the airline and threaten jobs.

Earlier on Wednesday unions said they would launch "the mother of all strikes" at SAA starting on Friday after the airline refused to give in to their salary demands and started consultations about cutting more than 900 staff.

