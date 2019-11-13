International Development News
Development News Edition

South African Airways says strike endangers future of airline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:21 IST
South African Airways says strike endangers future of airline
Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Africa's struggling state airline South African Airways (SAA) said on Wednesday that a proposed strike by labor unions would endanger the future of the airline and threaten jobs.

Earlier on Wednesday unions said they would launch "the mother of all strikes" at SAA starting on Friday after the airline refused to give in to their salary demands and started consultations about cutting more than 900 staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as hopes of Conservative election win overshadow weak data

The pound traded stable on Wednesday as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, were more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in ...

UPDATE 1-Test administrator pleads guilty, parent faces sentencing over U.S. college scam

A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme on Wednesday, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his role in the scandal. Federal p...

UPDATE 2-South Africa's SAA says strike could push airline towards collapse

South African Airways SAA said on Wednesday it might never recover if a strike by labor unions goes ahead this week, underscoring how close the state-owned company is to collapse. Unions representing around 3,000 of SAAs 5,000-strong workfo...

FIFA name Arsene Wenger global football development chief

Veteran coach Arsene Wenger has been named FIFAs chief of global football development, the governing body announced on Wednesday. FIFA said the former Arsenal and Monaco coach would be responsible for the growth of the game for both men and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019