Moldova leader nominates former finance minister as PM candidate
Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Wednesday nominated former finance minister Ion Chicu to be the next prime minister.
The previous government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after the pro-Western Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption.
Chicu now has 15 days to form a cabinet, which then needs the approval of parliament.
