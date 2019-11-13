Jaishankar meets Syrian leader Mohsen Bilal, says committed to strengthening ties

India on Wednesday said it is strongly committed to strengthening ties with Syria. "Delighted to welcome Mohsen Bilal, Senior leader of Ba'ath Party. Appreciated his briefing on the developments in the region. India is strongly committed to strengthening ties with #Syria," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted after meeting Mohsen Bilal, senior leader of Syria's ruling Ba'ath Party.

Earlier in the day, Bilal, who is currently visiting India called on Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. "Dr. Mohsen Bilal, Head of the Higher Education Bureau and senior leader of the ruling Ba'ath party of #Syria called on the Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu in #NewDelhi today," Vice President of India tweeted. (ANI)

