International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-Brooklyn bishop investigating Buffalo church accused of sexually assaulting altar boy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 04:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 04:27 IST
REFILE-Brooklyn bishop investigating Buffalo church accused of sexually assaulting altar boy
Image Credit: ANI

A bishop in New York City who was picked by the Catholic Church to investigate Buffalo's diocese for its handling of child abuse allegations against clergy has himself been accused of sexually assaulting an altar boy when he was a priest four decades ago. The attorney for the accuser said in a statement on Wednesday that his client was assaulted in 1974 and 1975 when he was an parishioner and student at St. Nicholas parish in Jersey City, New Jersey by Nicholas DiMarzio, who is now bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn.

Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney for the man who is now 56 year old, said that DiMarzio should be immediately placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. "Pope Francis and the Vatican should understand that truth will triumph over evil," Garabedian said.

Garabedian's client also accuses another St. Nicholas parish priest, Albert Mark, who has since died, of sexual assault. DiMarzio said in a statement to Reuters that he was just learning about the allegation. "In my nearly 50-year ministry as a priest, I have never engaged in unlawful or inappropriate behavior and I categorically deny this allegation. I am confident I will be fully vindicated," he said.

The Archdiocese of Newark, which oversees St. Nicholas parish, said it received a letter from Garabedian regarding the abuse allegation against DiMarzio. The archdiocese reported the matter and was cooperating with law enforcement, it said.

DiMarzio was directed by Vatican officials to investigate the Diocese of Buffalo where, according to the New York Times, Bishop Richard Malone had been accused of shielding priests who were accused of abuse. Allegations of rampant sexual abuse of minors by Roman Catholic priests and subsequent cover-ups by bishops exploded onto the world stage in 2002. The scandals have cost the church billions of dollars and undercut its moral authority.

DiMarzio said in October that he traveled three times to Buffalo where he interviewed nearly 80 clergy members and lay people and was preparing a report for Vatican officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China says plague outbreak risk minimal after 2 new cases in Beijing - media

Chinese health officials say the risk of an outbreak of pneumonic plague is minimal after two new cases were confirmed in the capital Beijing this week, the official China Daily reported on Thursday. Health authorities in the Beijing distri...

Mets' deGrom repeats as NL Cy Young Award winner

New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom ran away with the voting for the National League Cy Young Award, winning for the second consecutive season Wednesday. DeGrom went 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 32 starts, striking out an NL-best 255 in 204 ...

UPDATE 3-BRICS leaders rail against 'bullying' protectionism

Leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economies on Wednesday criticized what they view as politically motivated protectionism at a time of a global slowdown and said their countries are doing their best to counter the trend. At their annua...

RPT-Motor racing-Hamilton sees 'a lot going on' in driver market for 2021

Six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday predicted big moves in the driver market for 2021 but expected Ferrari to remain the closest challenger to his Mercedes team next season.In this next year we must see drivers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019