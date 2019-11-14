International Development News
Development News Edition

McDonald's to speed shift away from plastic in Europe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 06:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 05:58 IST
McDonald's to speed shift away from plastic in Europe
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Fast food giant McDonald's is speeding up its move to minimise the use of plastic in its restaurants in Europe, where legislation on single-use items is becoming increasingly restrictive. The US burger behemoth announced Thursday the introduction of new packaging in all its restaurants in Europe by the end of 2020 for the McFlurry, an ice cream dessert currently served in a disposable cup with a thick plastic lid.

The new packaging does away with the need for the lid, McDonald's says, estimating that the change will save more than 1,200 tonnes of plastic a year in Europe. The European Union is implementing stronger legislation to try to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills, with a ban on around a dozen non-recyclable items including drinks straws set to come into force in 2021.

Other measures from McDonald's include replacing plastic lids on drinks with a fibre-based alternative in France, a key European market for the company, saving some 1,100 tonnes of plastic per year. "We have a goal to have all of our packaging from renewable resources by 2025, and also a goal to recycle in every single one of our 37,000 restaurants around the globe by 2025," the McDonald's vice president for sustainability Keith Kenny told AFP.

Plastic is used in 12 per cent of McDonald's packaging in Europe, the company says, with 60 per cent of restaurants in the eight biggest markets offering customer recycling facilities. In the UK, the company is testing a scheme in some restaurants to let customers return used Happy Meal toys.

"We know that perhaps we're going to market with imperfect solutions, but our customers will give us credit for that and we continue to develop and improve them as we learn more and we get customers' feedback and we improve the process," Kenny said. Major corporations, often criticised by campaigners for putting profit before the environment, are trying to respond to growing pressure from consumers for more responsible practices.

Food and cosmetics giant Unilever announced last month that it will cut its use of new plastic in packaging by half by 2025, acknowledging that the move was partly aimed at young, more environmentally conscious customers. In May 2017 the campaign group Zero Waste France published a report criticising McDonald's approach to waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Brazilian Prez Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modis invitation to be the chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on buil...

Many Iraqis asking for brighter future, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Noting that the people of Iraq were at a critical juncture, the top UN Envoy in the country told parliamentarians there on Thursday that over the past six weeks, hundreds of thousands have been peacefully voicing their genuine, legitimate, ...

Consequential, but dull: Trump impeachment hearings begin without a bang

Democratic lawmakers tried their hand at reality television with mixed results on Wednesday as they presented arguments to the American public for the impeachment of a former star of the genre, Donald Trump.Unlike the best reality TV shows ...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Murray faces 'Baby Fed' instead of Federer at ATP Cup

Former world number one Andy Murray is in line to play Grigor Dimitrov in the opening round of the inaugural ATP Cup, with Bulgaria qualifying among the final six teams in the nation-based tournament. Briton Murray, on the comeback trail af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019