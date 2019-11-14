International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:09 IST
UPDATE 2-S.Africa's SAA cancels flights, offers striking employees new wage increase
Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) has canceled flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday because of a pending strike by a majority of employees but said on Thursday it hoped its revised wage offer would avert the walkout at the state-run carrier.

SAA has failed to turn a profit since 2011 while relying on state bailouts to fund a growing financing gap. The airline is also without a permanent chief executive and has yet to file annual results for the two most recent financial years because of concerns about its viability as a business.

Unions representing about 3,000 of its 5,000-member workforce said on Wednesday that cabin crew and other workers would strike over wages and plans to the cut more than 900 jobs. The carrier said on Wednesday it might never recover if the strike went ahead.

Unions are demanding an immediate 8% increase, and on Thursday SAA after late-night negotiations said it would offer a 5.9% rise from April when it hopes to have secured the necessary funding. "The increase is not immediately available. We can only implement it once we have secured funding," SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said during a live interview on television news channel eNCA.

"We have a meeting scheduled for today at 2 o'clock and we are hopeful we will be able to resolve the issue ... It will include all the unions ... and if the meeting yields positive results we will then activate some contingency plans that will allow us to reinstate flights," said Tlali. Only flights directly operated by SAA would be affected. Flights by subsidiaries Mango, SA Express and SA Air Link, as well as those of private operators, would not be affected, SAA said.

The airline said it expected unions to respond at an emergency meeting at 1200 GMT. Unions said the strike would begin at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Friday and go on indefinitely. They are calling on SAA's check-in, ticket sales, head office, technical staff, and ground staff to take part.

Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi, president of the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) that is leading the strike with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), said the offer was unacceptable. "They really need to get serious, 5.9% simply won't cut it. It's just over 1% more than we are asking for and we think its attainable, so last night we asked SAA (negotiators) to go and get a fresh mandate from management," said Nsibanyoni-Mugambi.

Numsa spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the union was still consulting its members on whether to accept or reject the revised wage offer. SAA airline flies around 6.8 million passengers annually to six continents with routes to New York, London, and Hong Kong among its eight international offerings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks fall as Hong Kong protests go on; Turkish lira weakens

Anti-government protests in Hong Kong led to a decline by emerging-market stocks on Thursday, while the Turkish lira fell after President Tayyip Erdogans visit to Washington did little to ease concerns about ties with the United States.The ...

Rugby-Scotland accept World Rugby fine over typhoon comments

The Scottish Rugby Union SRU has accepted a fine and expressed its regret for comments made at the Rugby World Cup in relation to the potential cancellation of their match against Japan in Yokohama due to Typhoon Hagibis. Three World Cup po...

Arjun Ram Meghwal congratulates ICAT for emergence as world-class centres

Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the International Symposium on Lighting iSoL today at International Centre for Automotive Technology ICAT, Manesar in Gur...

UPDATE 6-Hong Kong students arm themselves for showdown as police take breather

Pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of Hong Kong for a fourth day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways as students built barricades and stockpiled makeshift weapons, setting the stage for campus showdowns. Chinas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019