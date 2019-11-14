International Development News
Development News Edition

Lack of response to 26/11 different from Uri and Balakot operations: Jaishnakar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the "lack of response" after Mumbai terror attack in 2008 was so different from response after the Uri and Balakot operations and noted that various events bear scrutiny for lessons they hold.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 20:02 IST
Lack of response to 26/11 different from Uri and Balakot operations: Jaishnakar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a memorial lecture in Delhi on Thursday. y. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that the "lack of response" after Mumbai terror attack in 2008 was so different from response after the Uri and Balakot operations and noted that various events bear scrutiny for lessons they hold. Delivering the 4th Ramnath Goenka Memorial Lecture here on 'Beyond the Delhi Dogma: Indian Foreign Policy in a Changing World', Jaishankar said India's record includes "dark moments" like the 1962 defeat against China or "tense ones" like the 1965 war with Pakistan.

"There are enough dichotomies in our past to generate a spirited debate on successes and failures...Two decades of nuclear indecision ended dramatically with the tests of 1998. The lack of response to 26/11 is so different from the Uri and Balakot operations. Whether it is events or trends, they all bear scrutiny for the lessons they hold," he said. India conducted surgical strike on terror launch pads across Line of Control in 2016 after the Uri terror attack and conducted aerial strike on a terror camp at Balakot in Pakistan after the terror attack in Pulwama earlier this year.

Jaishankar said the very structure of international order was undergoing a profound transformation. "The world is not just different, the very structure of the international order is undergoing a profound transformation. Change (is) upon us as never before," he said.

"We are at a moment in world politics when many of our long-held assumptions no longer hold true. If the world is different, we need to think, talk and engage accordingly. Falling back on the past is unlikely to help with the future," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-'Spirit of adventure' celebrated on Guinness World Records Day

From trekking through Antarctica to driving an electric scooter across China, adventurous feats were the focus of this years Guinness World Records Day on Thursday, an annual festival of record-breaking.Guinness World Records Day is a globa...

Union Minister praises Left government in Kerala

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday heaped praise on the LDF government in Kerala and said it is a model for other BJP, non-BJP-ruled states on implementation of Central projects. He thanked the state government for the successfu...

AP launches Rs 12,000-cr scheme to introduce English medium in govt schools

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday launched the Nadu-Nedu programme to introduce English medium from classes 1 to 6 in state-run schools and said there will be some difficulties in implementing the scheme, but th...

Gateway sells 2nd Chennai CFS to Team Global for Rs 47 cr

Integrated logistics player Gateway Distriparks entered into an agreement with Team Global Logistics to sell its second container freight station CFS in Chennai for Rs 47 crore. The CFS is held by Gateways wholly-owned subsidiary Chandra C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019