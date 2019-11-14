Indonesia: 7.1 magnitude earthquake triggers tsunami warming

An massive earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on Richter Scale struck Kota Ternate in Indonesia on Thursday. A tsunami threat warning has been issued.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 16:17 UTC, was registered at a depth of 45.1 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake.

Indonesia is situated on the 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)