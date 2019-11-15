International Development News
FTSE jumps on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; nationalisation risk hits BT

London's FTSE 100 followed global peers higher on Friday as hopes of an imminent U.S.-China trade deal were rekindled by comments from a senior U.S. official, while BT slipped after Britain's opposition party vowed to nationalize parts of the telecoms provider. The main index rose 0.5%, boosted by miners as well as Asia-focused banks HSBC and Prudential after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Washington was getting close to a trade pact with Beijing.

Shares of BT shed 2% after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said his party would nationalize parts of the company's network if it won power in the Dec. 12 election. The mid-cap index added 0.2% in early deals.

