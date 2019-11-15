International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's SAA workers start strike that could cripple airline

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:59 IST
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's SAA workers start strike that could cripple airline
Image Credit:

Workers at South African Airways (SAA) downed tools on Friday to demand higher wages and protest planned job cuts in a strike that has forced the troubled state-owned carrier to cancel all flights and left its future hanging in the balance.

SAA, which has not turned a profit since 2011 and is without a permanent CEO, says the strike by unions representing more than half of its workforce will cost it 50 million rand ($3.36 million) per day and threatens its survival. The unions rejected SAA's revised wage offer late on Thursday, and are also striking over the carrier's plans to cut more than 900 jobs in a bid to stem financial losses and end a reliance on state bailouts.

SAA's acting chief financial officer, Deon Fredericks, told the eNCA news channel that the airline, hurt by past mismanagement, could not just close its eyes and carry on. "We'll just go deeper down," he said.

SAA is currently trying to negotiate to fund from banks it needs to stay afloat. Fredericks said the airline would not survive without the money, and the financial impact of the strike could jeopardize the talks. The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) called the SAA strike from 0200 GMT on Friday. The unions said the strike will continue until their demands, including an 8% wage increase and job security, are met.

NUMSA spokeswoman Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said the unions did not believe management's warnings of possible collapse, and the airline's problems were a result of their repeated failures. "WHERE IS THE MONEY?"

SAA has also canceled flights on Saturday. While some passengers told Reuters the airline had made alternative arrangements for their travel, others were left unsure how they would get to their destinations.

Vicky Mojela, 26, had been due to catch a flight to Uganda to attend wedding celebrations. She was told there were no direct or connecting flights. "I'm disappointed," she said. "I just hope it doesn't happen again."

At SAA headquarters near OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg, hundreds of workers gathered on Friday singing protest songs and holding placards reading "Flights are full, where is the money?" and "We are not fools". Cabin crew member Olwetu Mrwetyane, 36, said her 11 years at SAA have been marked by job insecurity.

"Even now we don't know if we're going to have a job," the mother of two said, adding she would be left destitute if she was laid off. SAA's problems highlight the scale of the challenge facing President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has staked his reputation on turning around a number of ailing state-run firms that threaten growth in an already stagnant economy.

Many have been left in dire financial straits after years of mismanagement and poor governance, and need to restructure. But job cuts are a hugely sensitive issue in South Africa where unemployment is close to 30%. $1 = 14.8839 rand) (Reporting Naledi Mashishi; Writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Himani Sarkar and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.The Ukr...

SC holds former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt

The Supreme Court Friday held former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt for violating its order that had asked them not to divest their shares in Fortis Healthcare Limited. The apex court had earlier asked th...

Govt sets up 3-member committee for division of assets, liabilities between J-K, Ladakh

The Centre has constituted a three-member committee for division of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union territories, which came into existence on October 31. This was conveyed to members of the Parliament...

Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, would be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019