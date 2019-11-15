International Development News
Development News Edition

Willingness to cooperate on terrorism precondition for talks with Pakistan: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that actions demonstrating a real willingness to cooperate on terrorism remain a precondition for the resumption of talks with Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:18 IST
Willingness to cooperate on terrorism precondition for talks with Pakistan: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that actions demonstrating a real willingness to cooperate on terrorism remain a precondition for the resumption of talks with Pakistan. Responding to a question during an interview with Le Monde newspaper seeking his assessment on where New Delhi's relations with Islamabad stand, Jaishankar said, "The relationship is difficult since many years, mainly because Pakistan has developed an important terrorist industry and sends terrorists to India to carry out attacks. Pakistan itself does not deny this situation."

"Now, tell me: which country would be willing to talk and negotiate with a neighbour who openly practices terrorism against it? If one of your neighbours did, would you, France, pretend that everything is fine? We need actions that demonstrate a real willingness to cooperate. For example, there are Indians wanted for terrorist activities living in Pakistan. We are telling Pakistan: hand them over to us," Jaishankar added, as cited in a transcript of the interview released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. Relations between India and Pakistan touched a new low after the Indian government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians trade Siddesh Lad to KKR

Mumbai Indians on Friday traded all-rounder Siddesh Lad to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Lad, who was with Mumbai Indians since 2015, played his first IPL game last season when he was included ...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraines anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank Internationals local unit, be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.The Ukr...

SC holds former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder, Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt

The Supreme Court Friday held former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh guilty of contempt for violating its order that had asked them not to divest their shares in Fortis Healthcare Limited. The apex court had earlier asked th...

Govt sets up 3-member committee for division of assets, liabilities between J-K, Ladakh

The Centre has constituted a three-member committee for division of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union territories, which came into existence on October 31. This was conveyed to members of the Parliament...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019