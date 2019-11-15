REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

University tells non-students to go now as Hong Kong campus showdowns loom HONG KONG - The president of Hong Kong’s Chinese University, which anti-government protesters have turned into a fortress stockpiled with petrol bombs and bows and arrows, threatened on Friday to call in “assistance” unless all non-students leave.

ISRAEL-IRAN-KHAMENEI/ Khamenei: Iran not calling for elimination of Jews, wants non-sectarian Israel

DUBAI - Iran is not calling for the elimination of Jewish people, but it thinks people of all religions should decide Israel’s future, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday in a speech posted on his official website. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

WASHINGTON - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an impeachable offense under the U.S. Constitution. CALIFORNIA-SHOOTING/

Police look for motive behind California school shooting SANTA CLARITA - Just 16 seconds passed from the time a California high school student pulled a .45 semi-automatic pistol from his backpack in an outdoor school courtyard and emptied the weapon, killing two classmates and wounding three more, before shooting himself in the head and collapsing.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE/CHINA-KUDLOW

U.S. and China 'getting close' to trade deal -White House economic adviser WASHINGTON - The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday, citing what he called very constructive talks with Beijing about ending a 16-month trade war.

HONGKONG-ECONOMY-GDP-PREVIEW/ Hong Kong confirms economy fell into recession amid protests, trade war

HONG KONG - Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, government data confirmed on Friday, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating U.S.-China trade war. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-TAYLORSWIFT/ Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform at awards amid music row

American pop singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has told fans that her upcoming performance at a music awards ceremony is in doubt after two record executives said she could not perform her songs on television. JAPAN-SCOOTER/USAIN BOLT

Usain Bolt brings his e-scooter to Japan despite regulatory road bumps TOKYO - Nine-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is bringing his electric scooters to Japan, hopeful that his celebrity status will help persuade regulators that the environmental benefits are important enough to relax some of the curbs on their use.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT/

Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns’ defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and used it to strike Rudolph in the head.

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ Djokovic's hopes crushed as Federer serves up a masterclass

LONDON - Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one on Thursday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-CONGOREPUBLIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi speak to reporters German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives Congo's President Felix Antoine Tshilombo Tshisekedi with military honors in Berlin before they speak to reporters following their meeting on "the political situation in Congo and the region and likely the recent outbreak of Ebola in eastern Congo," according to the German government press office.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-YOVANOVITCH

'I was very concerned:' Former U.S. ambassador Yovanovitch in impeachment spotlight Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch takes center stage in the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry on Friday, when she is scheduled to testify about events before and after President Donald Trump removed her from her post in Kiev.

15 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM, Scottish First Minister speak at British-Irish Council Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attend meeting of body set up as part of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. News conference at 12.15.

15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Ex-envoy to Ukraine appears at public impeachment probe hearing U.S. House Intelligence Committee resumes series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump with an appearance by former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. The House has also scheduled a behind-closed-doors testimony from David Holmes, the Taylor staffer who overheard a Trump call revealed in Wednesday's testimony.

15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AUSTRIA-HUNGARY/UNIVERSITY

Soros speaks at opening of Central European University's Vienna campus The Central European University, founded by billionaire George Soros, opens its Vienna campus, after what it has described as its eviction from Hungary by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government.

15 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Incoming European Council President Michel meets Irish PM Incoming European Council President Charles Michel meets Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar before he is due to replace chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk on Dec. 1.

15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong enters a weekend of paralysing protests Anti-government protesters stage rallies in Hong Kong, blocking highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence. The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. They have since evolved into calls for greater democracy, among other demands.

16 Nov USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

House impeachment inquiry into Trump hears closed-door testimony from budget official The U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine hears testimony from behind closed doors from Mark Sandy, associate director for national security programs at the White House Office of Management and Budget.

16 Nov SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Sri Lanka holds its presidential election Sri Lanka holds its presidential election. The two presidential front-runners are former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa and housing minister Sajith Premadasa.

16 Nov INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Indian capital besieged by chocking smog Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital.

16 Nov BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE/DEERE-LAYOFFS (PIX) Deere workers grapple with fallout of Trump's trade war

Devin Spencer has been on edge ever since Deere & Co. decided to indefinitely lay off 50 of his colleagues at its East Moline, Illinois-based Harvester works facility, blaming reduced demand for its farm combines. He is not alone. President Donald Trump’s tariff war has left hundreds of workers at the facility with an uncertain future. 15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CANADA-SIDEWALK/ Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs to release more details on data usage, digital innovations in Toronto smart city project

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs is releasing more details on data usage, digital governance and innovations, in response to criticisms that its original project proposal for how it will develop Toronto's waterfront Quayside area was too long and abstract. 15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/STABILITY Federal Reserve releases latest periodic report on financial stabilty

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday will release the latest in its periodic assessments of financial stability in the U.S. economy and markets. 15 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY Annual American Heart Association meeting

Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data. 16 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FASHION-BECKHAM/ (PIX) (TV)

Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business Victoria Beckham speaks about her fashion business at a luxury conference in Paris organised by Vogue.

15 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SPORTS

TENNIS-STEPHENS/ INTERVIEW-Tennis-Sloane Stephens discusses

U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens, who was recently named an ambassador to the USTA's charitable foundation, sits down with Reuters to discuss her passion for helping underprivileged children get access to the sport. 16 Nov

