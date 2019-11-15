International Development News
Development News Edition

French police ratchet up evidence search in Epstein probe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 18:12 IST
French police ratchet up evidence search in Epstein probe

Paris, Nov 15 (AP) French police are launching a fresh appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward to aid their probe of Jeffrey Epstein and allegations that one of the financier's associates drugged and raped young models. Police hope the new appeal issued Friday will have a broader reach than a similar call for witnesses they issued on Facebook and Twitter on Sept. 11.

Women who say they were raped and sexually assaulted by one of Epstein's associates, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, had this week told The Associated Press they were disappointed with the limited scope of police efforts to track down witnesses. Brunel has denied wrongdoing and has said via his lawyer he is willing to talk to investigators.

Police commissioner Philippe Guichard, whose office is leading the French probe, acknowledged in an AP interview Friday that their previous appeal for witnesses, worded only in French, had had limited success. The new appeal was also being issued in English, he said. “The witnesses and the victims tell us that they had trouble identifying us and finding the number and reaching us to give evidence,” he said.

He also said the evidence search had been hampered by a reluctance to talk in the “closed world” of modeling. “We imagine that potential victims don't want to speak, to report crimes, because they must feel that, 'If I say something, will I keep my job?'” he said.

The French probe was launched in August after Epstein took his life while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Thysia Huisman, one of the women who has testified to French police that she was drugged and raped by Brunel in 1991 at age 18, welcomed the new police effort to amplify the search for witnesses. She'd been among those who previously told the AP that the police needed to do more.

“That's great,” she told the AP on Friday, adding that the September appeal, “on Twitter in French, once, is not enough to make people come forward.” She said the use of English in the latest appeal might help reach models and former models who travel frequently and who likely don't speak French.

“Let's wait and see what happens,” she said. “I hope it is going to change something.” (AP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi lays down mechanism to map unique client code with demat account

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday put in place a mechanism for stock exchanges and depositories to map the unique client code UCC with the demat account of a client. Stock exchanges and depositories shall map the existing UCCs with t...

India, UK enhancing defence ties: British High Commissioner

The 2021 version of naval exercise between India and the UK could be the most complex and sophisticated one yet, British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith said on Friday, highlighting deepening bilateral defense ties. He also said a lia...

UPDATE 2-Ex-finance chief Safadi agrees to be put forward as Lebanon's PM

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, has agreed to be Lebanons prime minister if he wins the support of leading parties, Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Friday.The consensus on the wealthy 75-year-old, who has had extensive bu...

Chinese swimmer Sun, facing lengthy ban, rejects dope test charge

Montreux Switzerland, Nov 15 AFP Chinese swimming star Sun Yang, facing a ban of up to eight years for missing an out-of-competition test, told the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday that testers were at fault by failing to identify t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019