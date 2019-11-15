International Development News
Development News Edition

Court reserves judgement on admissibility of Sharif's plea for removal of name from no-fly list

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:12 IST
Court reserves judgement on admissibility of Sharif's plea for removal of name from no-fly list
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Image Credit: ANI

A Pakistani court on Friday reserved its judgment on the admissibility of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's petition challenging the condition of furnishing an indemnity bond for the removal of his name from the no-fly list so that he could travel to the UK for his medical treatment, according to media reports. Sharif, 69, on Thursday, filed a petition in the Lahore High Court seeking an order for the Imran Khan government to remove his name from the no-fly list or the Exit Control List (ECL). A two-member bench of the court headed by Justice Baqir Najafi sought comments from the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by Friday and adjourned the hearing till then.

The three-time prime minister and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party have refused to meet the federal government's demand to submit an indemnity bond worth Rs 700 crore for Sharif's travel to the UK for treatment, saying it was "illegal" and denounced attempts to politicize his health. The federal government, however, opposed the plea seeking unconditional permission for the PML-N supremo to travel abroad following which Sharif approached the court.

The Express Tribune reported that the verdict in the matter will be announced shortly without giving a time frame. The court began the hearing at 2 pm but it was later adjourned for about an hour after the government and the NAB submitted their replies to allow the petitioner's counsel to read the responses, the report said.

The Dawn newspaper reported that the government in its 45-page response said that the court does not have the jurisdiction to hear the petition and opposed Sharif's request of unconditional travel abroad for treatment. It also pleaded to the court to reject the petition as non-maintainable.

According to a report on Geo TV, the government argued that Sharif is convicted and that is the reason why he should not be allowed to leave the country without submitting an indemnity bond. The former prime minister was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail but last month he was sent to the custody of the NAB which is probing the Sharif family in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case.

On December 24, 2018, an accountability court had sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and acquitted him in the Flagship case. Sharif recently secured eight weeks bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case in which he was serving seven years imprisonment. He also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.

The former prime minister is suffering from multiple health complications, including erratic platelet count, and is currently being treated at his residence near Lahore where an ICU has been set up. Sharif agreed to go to the UK for treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday morning. However, he could not leave as his name figured in the no fly-list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Draft CAB to be changed to preserve identity of NE people:

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the draft of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB will be altered to preserve the identity of the indigenous people of the Northeast and stress on the development of the region. T...

Govt will be forced to slash spending this year too: Crisils

With little headroom for fiscal expansion given the falling tax collections, the government will have to cut its expenditure, says an economist. The fiscal deficit target of 3.4 per cent of GDP is likely to slip, DK Joshi, the chief econom...

FACTBOX-'I do not understand Mr. Giuliani's motives' - Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...

Ukraine says detains senior Islamic State militant

Ukraines state security service SBU said on Friday it had detained a senior Islamic State militant, Al-Bara Shishani, who illegally came to Ukraine in 2018.SBU said the detained person is a Georgian citizen and was a deputy of Abu Omar al-S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019