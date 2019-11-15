Pakistan condemns killing of Palestinians in Israeli air strikes

Pakistan on Friday condemned the "killing of so many unarmed and innocent Palestinians in military strikes" by Israeli forces. More than 30 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Israel's military said the strikes aimed to neutralise an Islamic Jihad commander.

In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said the international community has the obligation to take cognizance of these aggressive actions, which are in violation of international law. It said Pakistan believes a permanent solution of the Palestinian issue lies in the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters and the pre-1967 borders.

