One killed in Iran protests against fuel price hike - ISNA

One person was killed in the Iranian city of Sirjan during protests that erupted after President Hassan Rouhani's government imposed gasoline rationing and price hikes of at least 50 percent, Iranian ISNA news agency reported on Saturday.

"One person was killed in Sirjan but ... we are investigating whether he was killed by the security forces who were trying to bring back calm to the city," ISNA quoted local official Mohammad Mahmoudabadi as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)