China's PLA soldiers seen helping clean up streets after Hong Kong protests - RTHK

  • Hong Kong
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 16:44 IST
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers in shorts and t-shirts joined pro-China residents in Hong Kong on Saturday to clean up barricades and debris after anti-government protests blocked roads, according to broadcaster RTHK.

The soldiers rarely leave their barracks in the Chinese-ruled city, which has been rocked by anti-government protests for months.

