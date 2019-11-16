China's PLA soldiers seen helping clean up streets after Hong Kong protests - RTHK

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers in shorts and t-shirts joined pro-China residents in Hong Kong on Saturday to clean up barricades and debris after anti-government protests blocked roads, according to broadcaster RTHK.

The soldiers rarely leave their barracks in the Chinese-ruled city, which has been rocked by anti-government protests for months.

