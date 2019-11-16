Bomb attack in Syrian town of Al-Bab kills 10 people - Turkish state media
A bomb attack killed 10 people in the northern Syrian town of Al-Bab near the Turkish border on Saturday, Turkish state-run Anadolu news agency said. It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attack.
Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies have mounted three separate offensives in northern Syria against Kurdish militia in the region, seizing control of area along the Turkish border, including Al-Bab.
