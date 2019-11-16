International Development News
Development News Edition

Heavy snow snarls traffic, shuts schools in Iran capital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:04 IST
Heavy snow snarls traffic, shuts schools in Iran capital

Tehran, Nov 16 (AFP) Heavy snowfall blanketed the streets of north Tehran on Saturday, causing traffic chaos and forcing the closure of schools, authorities in the Iranian capital said. Crews of municipal workers were battling to clear roads and pavements in parts of the capital, where snow began falling at the start of the morning rush hour and continued through the day.

"Snow started at a time when there is usually high traffic and now as you can imagine that snow has intensified this traffic," Tehran mayor Hamid Mousavi told the ISNA news agency. The backed-up traffic prevented the use of snowploughs and forced the municipality to deploy staff to clear the snow by hand, he said.

One commuter said his journey to work from east Tehran took him twice as long as usual as traffic was backed up on major roads leading to northern districts. There were only a few accidents, despite the driving conditions and the fact that many vehicles lacked tyre chains, a city official said, according to state television's website.

Schools in some districts were ordered closed in the afternoon. "Due to the coldness of the weather, snow and forecast of continuing snowfall, all schools will be closed this afternoon in districts one to five and district 22 of Tehran," deputy governor Mohammad Taghizadeh said, quoted by ISNA.

"Also all schools in Shemiranat county will be closed in the afternoon shift." (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospitalA teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Victoria Beckham knew fashion industry would dismiss her as a wannabeFormer pop-star Victoria Beckham knew shed have to win over hard-to-impress fashion critics when she launched her fir...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. FDA clears Pentaxs duodenoscope designed to reduce need for disinfectionThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had cleared medical equipment maker Pentax of Americas duo...

`Kohli fan' sneaks onto field during India-Bangladesh Test

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium here on Saturday. Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019