5 charged in high school football game shooting

Pleasantville (New Jersey, US), Nov 16 (AP) Five men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey that left three people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition. Atlantic County prosecutors said Saturday that a man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. The four other men also face weapons charges.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds. Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery.

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound. Authorities earlier had said only two people were wounded. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)