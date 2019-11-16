International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting Epstein accuser

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 22:47 IST
UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting Epstein accuser
One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002 when she says Epstein kept her as a "sex slave". Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's Prince Andrew said that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Andrew also told BBC television in excerpts of an interview to be aired later on Saturday that he had "let the side down" by staying with U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein's conviction for paying a teenage girl for sex.

One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, has said she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island between 1999 and 2002 when she says Epstein kept her as a "sex slave". In an excerpt from the interview with the BBC's Newsnight programme, the prince was asked about the accusation by Giuffre that she had sex with him in a house in London.

"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," said Andrew, the 59-year-old second son of Queen Elizabeth. The interview, to be aired at 2100 GMT on Saturday, is an attempt to draw a line under a scandal after months of headlines about Andrew's ties to Epstein, who killed himself in August while being held on federal sex-trafficking charges.

In another excerpt, Andrew said he stayed at Epstein's home in New York after the financier's conviction because he was "too honorable". Epstein had pleaded guilty in 2008 to Florida state prostitution charges. "It was a convenient place to stay," Andrew said. "But at the time I felt it was the honorable and right thing to do and I admit fully that my judgment was probably colored by my tendency to be too honorable but that's just the way it is."

Giuffre, who was previously named Virginia Roberts, has said that she first had sex with Andrew when she was 17 and underage. A picture showing the prince with his arm around Giuffre's waist from 2001 has appeared in British media. Unnamed supporters of Andrew told the Daily Telegraph newspaper in August that the picture had been faked.

Andrew has previously denied any inappropriate relations with Giuffre. Gloria Allred, a lawyer acting for alleged victims of Epstein, said Andrew should answer questions under oath.

"There is so much truth that is yet to be revealed," she told Reuters. The prince should "should agree to testify under oath and also he should voluntarily agree to speak to law enforcement."

PREVIOUS DENIALS

When the allegations were first made, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said it was "emphatically denied" that Andrew had any form of sexual contact or relationship with her. Andrew has previously said he stood by the palace statements. He recently apologized for his friendship with Epstein.

He has also previously acknowledged he made a mistake after a photograph of him with Epstein in New York was published in a British newspaper in December 2010. The former investment banker was then a registered sex offender. Epstein, 66, died by hanging himself in his Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10.

Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and the couple divorced 10 years later although they remain close friends. Ferguson sent him a public message of support shortly before the interview excerpts were broadcast on Friday.

She said on Twitter he was a "true and real gentleman" who was "stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knife point in Delhi

A 30-year-old man has allegedly robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knife point on Geeta Colony flyover, police said on Saturday. One man has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, they said.Imran Khan, a resident o...

UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting Epstein accuser

Britains Prince Andrew said that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Andrew also told BBC television in excerpts of an interview to be aired later o...

Not named as candidate till now, BJP minister says he can't

Not finding his name in BJPs list of 72 candidates announced so far for the Jharkhand assembly elections, party leader and Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy on Saturday said he cannot beg for a ticket. The BJP has announced 72 candidates in four...

Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide on Sunday

Venice will face another exceptional high tide on Sunday, after its worst flooding in 50 years on Tuesday caused more than 1 billion worth of damage and submerged St Marks Square under a meter of water. The tide could reach 160 cm 5.25 feet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019