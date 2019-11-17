International Development News
Development News Edition

White House: Trump having tests as part of medical checkup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bethesda
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 03:15 IST
White House: Trump having tests as part of medical checkup

Bethesda (Maryland), Nov 17 (AP) President Donald Trump was at Walter Reed National Medical Center on Saturday for what the White House said were medical tests as part of his annual physical. The appointment wasn't on his weekend public schedule that was released Friday night, and his last physical was in February.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the 73-year-old Trump was "anticipating a very busy 2020'' and wanted to take advantage of "a free weekend'' in Washington to begin "portions of his routine'' checkup. She was not more specific about the testing.

The February checkup showed he had put on some pounds and was now officially considered obese. His Body Mass Index was 30.4. His weight was 243 pounds and he was 6 feet, 3 inches tall. Trump spent more than four hours at Walter Reed on Feb. 8 for his most recent checkup, supervised by Dr. Sean P Conley, his physician, and involving a panel of 11 specialists.

"I am happy to announce the President of the United States is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond," Conley wrote afterward. Test results came out six days later, showing that he weighed 243 pounds, compared with 236 pounds in September 2016 before he became president.

An index rating of 30 is the level at which doctors consider someone obese under the commonly used formula. About 40 percent of Americans are obese. That raises their risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke and some forms of cancer. Trump doesn't drink alcohol or smoke. His primary form of exercise is golf.

The physical came as House investigators on Capitol Hill interviewed a White House budget official as part of the impeachment inquiry. (AP) RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading

Microsoft to probe work of Israeli facial recognition startup it funded

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-NFL-Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the last minute moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility to a local high school whe...

Soccer-Ginter the inspiration as Germany clinch Euro 2020 spot

Defender Matthias Ginter scored one goal and was involved in two more as Germany comfortably saw off Belarus 4-0 on Saturday to clinch their place at Euro 2020, helped by Northern Irelands 0-0 draw with the Netherlands. Ginter broke the dea...

Czech Republic: Over two lakh people take part in anti-government protests in Prague

Over two lakh people took part in the anti-government protest in Prague, the capital of Czech Republic, on Saturday local time. The protest was organised by a group named Million Moments for Democracy which has been urging Prime Minister An...

Soccer-Austria beat North Macedonia to qualify for Euro 2020

David Alabas early goal and a snap effort from Stefan Lainer in the second half ensured Austria qualified for next years European Championship with a 2-1 win over North Macedonia on Saturday. It is a second successive qualification for Aust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019